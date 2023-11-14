'I can't stand it anymore': Mimi Choo, 69, says she is tired and wants to reduce workload

Is veteran singer-actress Mimi Choo really going to retire?

The 69-year-old surprised audiences at the Sheng Siong Show last Saturday (Nov 11) when she said that she wanted to call it quits.

"I want to retire. I'm not doing this anymore," she said.

When contacted by Lianhe Zaobao on Nov 12, Mimi said that she was resting on the sofa as they spoke as she was feeling dizzy that morning because of Meniere's disease.

She said: "I contracted it quite a few years ago and relapsed recently. I was actually going to practise singing for my concert at 2.30pm, but had to postpone it until after 4pm as I want to lie down a little longer."

Regarding her comment on retirement, she said: "When I am tired, I have these thoughts. I am preparing for my performance on Nov 13 and also in Macau on Nov 25. I am flying to Kuala Lumpur to shoot two commercials the next day.

"I am so busy with work that I can't stand it anymore."

She added that she hopes to reduce her workload instead of going on full retirement and wants to continue singing.

"For the past few years, many people have told me to have another concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum… I told them, I am not waiting to earn money. Preparing for a concert kills a lot of cells! Why would I want to tire myself out?" she shared.

Mimi, who frequently performs at nursing homes during her free time, added: "For those performances at the nursing homes, I am okay with that and will still do them.

"As for a concert, I would need to think about it. I don't know when I will have another one."

