Stella Ng marries boyfriend of 3 years, reveals she had 2 regrets on wedding day

Former Singapore pop star Stella Ng recently got hitched to her boyfriend of three years.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Nov 12) to share some photos from her wedding ceremony, which took place at a restaurant at Dempsey Hill.

"Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you," she addressed her husband in the post.

Stella shared with Shin Min Daily News that her wedding, which took place on Oct 15, was an intimate affair with about 50 guests in attendance.

She had chosen that particular date for the occasion as it coincided with her son Ashton's school holidays. The 11-year-old lives with his father in Japan and attends an international school.

Ashton served as his mum's ringbearer at the wedding.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CziJPoGy--_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=ODhhZWM5NmIwOQ==[/embed]

"When he walked down the aisle, he showed off the ring to our guests, it was quite funny. I wanted to walk down the aisle together with Ashton at first, but he said he could do it alone," Stella said.

Stella was previously married to Canadian businessman Armstrong Yeh, but the couple divorced in 2020 after nine years of marriage.

She reportedly met her husband, Jon, through a dating app. Jon, who hails from the UK, works in the pharmaceutical industry and has twin daughters from a previous marriage.

Regrets on wedding day

Despite it being a joyous occasion, Stella and Jon told the Chinese evening daily that they actually had two regrets on their big day, as both their fathers were unable to attend the ceremony.

Jon, 49, shared that his father was absent as he was in poor health and unable to fly over from the UK.

"The wedding date was also chosen so that we could give my mum enough time to find someone to take care of my dad while she was in Singapore," he said.

Stella's father also had to miss out on the celebration as he was admitted to the intensive care unit in hospital.

"My father has been in poor health, he fell ill shortly before the wedding and was in serious condition," said the former singer-actress.

While Stella had suggested postponing the wedding, her father wouldn't allow it. She also offered to do the tea ceremony in his ward, but the latter said it was inauspicious to do so.

He ended up watching the ceremony via livestream.

"The tears I shed during my wedding were for my father," Stella confessed.

To make up for it, the couple had dinner with Stella's father after he was discharged from hospital.

Although there were some regrets, Jon told Shin Min: "It was a very happy occasion, everything went as planned. We were very satisfied with the venue and photographer, the atmosphere was very joyous as well."

