'I don't need to install a pacemaker anymore': Moses Lim shares recent health scare

Most of us hope that our health issues would disappear, and sometimes they do.

On Tuesday (March 28), veteran actor Moses Lim shared on local Christian platform Hai Hao Ma a health scare he had after a routine visit to the cardiologist half a year ago.

It was revealed during the check-up that his pulse was slower than normal, and his cardiologist suggested he install a pacemaker as "it was dangerous for him" otherwise.

However, Moses said he was adamant not to do so.

He elaborated to local media 8World on Wednesday that he rejected installing a pacemaker as he did not want to go through a surgery at his advanced age, and his poor pulse "did not affect his actions or speech or everyday life".

As Moses's condition was not considered a medical emergency, the doctor then proposed observing his health for half a year, before making his decision.

During the period of observation, Moses paid attention to his dietary habits, and tried not to overly indulge in his favourite foods. As a Christian, he also prayed for his health every day.

After the six months of observation ended, the cardiologist discovered that Moses's pulse and heartbeat was stable and that he did not need to install a pacemaker anymore.

"My pulse did not suddenly become great, it's just more stable. On top of taking Western medicine, some of my friends who are traditional Chinese medicine practitioners will also do check-ups for me," he shared.

Moses added that he has no other health issues at the moment. He can't say that he has "100 per cent recovered yet", and just hoped that his heart condition will not worsen. He pays more attention to his living habits and relaxes more.

In 2018, he had a heart surgery, and relied on a crutch to walk afterwards. Nowadays, he can walk slowly and does not need support anymore.

But his recovering health doesn't mean a return to the screens is on the cards for Moses, who was best-known for his stint on Comedy Nite (1990 to 2003) and playing Tan Ah Teck in Under One Roof (1995 to 2003).

Moses feels that acting is a tough job and he "really needs an easy life now", and has no desire to return even with a good remuneration.

"I have [recently] applied my energies on faith and have been sharing my testimonies at various churches, so that makes me happy enough," he emphasised, adding that he wanted to focus on his faith.

