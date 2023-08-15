'I don't wanna die yet': Local actor Leon Jay Williams sees smoke coming out from 2-month-old car

Is the unbearable heat getting to the cars here too?

In social media posts made yesterday (Aug 14), Singaporean actor Leon Jay Williams — who is of Chinese, English, German and Japanese descent — asked a question.

"If a brand-new two-month-old car starts smoking from the bonnet, is it normal? I don't wanna die yet," the 47-year-old wrote, adding a teary-eyed emoji at the end of his question.

In his Instagram post, he included the hashtags "Whatever happens", "Luxury cars", "Safety first" and "Singapore".

There was no lack of concerned netizens who left comments in that post.

"Watch out for your safety!" one said and many echoed that warning.

"Of course it's not normal," another replied.

A person made references to the antagonist in one of his most popular idol dramas My Lucky Star: "It's not Ouyana right?"

Another wrote: "Tianjun, nothing must happen to you!"

Leon first gained popularity after playing Zhong Tianjun, a rich man's son in Taiwanese idol drama My Lucky Star in 2004. In that show, Tianjun died after his fiancee-turned-enemy Ouyana tinkered with his car, causing him to have an accident.

Some asked the question in our minds.

"What kind of car?" one curious person asked.

Leon has been acting in mostly Chinese productions from 2007 to 2022. He married Taiwanese Joyce Li in 2014 and their daughter was born in 2015.

He relocated to Singapore when the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

