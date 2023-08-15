'So handsome!' Fans swoon over side profile of Jimmy Lin's oldest son Kimi

One of Jimmy Lin's sons has inherited his good looks.

On Sunday (Aug 13), the Taiwanese singer's wife, 39-year-old model Kelly Chen, shared some photos from the family's holiday in Tokyo, and one of them revealed the side profile of her oldest son, Kimi, who turns 14 next month.

Kelly, Kimi and one of the couple's seven-year-old twin boys were seated in what appears to be a rollercoaster ride, with the younger kid in the middle, and the photo was taken from their back. It is uncertain if the boy is Jenson or Kyson.

Kimi appears to have big eyes and a high nose bridge.

In her caption, Kelly wrote: "Kimi wants to prank his brother by telling him that the ride will go at lightning speed, while I am comforting him."

Netizens swoon over his pretty-boy looks and uncanny resemblance to his 48-year-old father.

A user commented: "Kimi is so handsome! Definitely a replica of his parents' good genes!" This was followed by four heart-smiley emojis.

"His eyes are the exact replica of Jimmy's! I would mistake him for his father if I only saw the eyes!" another swooned, accompanying their message with nine heart-eyed emojis in total.

"Wow, I didn't expect Kimi to have grown so much! Time flies! I still remember that adorable Kimi in the reality television show Where Are We Going, Dad? I want to reminisce about that again," another said.

Jimmy and Kelly were engaged in 2009 and Kimi was born that same year. In 2013, Kimi appeared on Where Are We Going, Dad? with Jimmy and became famous with Chinese viewers.

After the season ended, he stayed out of the limelight and his parents have not revealed photos of him and his brothers.

In July 2022, Jimmy got into a car accident with Jenson but both have recovered since then.

