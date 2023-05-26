'It's good to be back': Jimmy Lin returns to race track 10 months after horrific car accident

Being injured means certain activities are out of reach, but they are within reach for Jimmy Lin now.

The Taiwanese singer-actor is now well enough to get behind the racing wheel 10 months after a serious car accident in July 2022.

Lately, the 48-year-old avid car-racer visited the well-known Monza Circuit when he brought his wife Kelly Chen and family to Italy for a holiday.

In photos shared in an Instagram post today (May 26), Jimmy wore his red racing outfit and wrote "It's good to be back."

In another photo, Jimmy sat beside the racing track of the circuit.

Kelly, 39, also shared videos of them meeting Spanish car racer Marc Gene, who introduced the couple to the tracks.

From left: Jimmy Lin resharing an Instagram Story by Marc Gene and another Instagram Story shared by Kelly Chen where she sits by race tracks.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram Story/Jimmy Lin, Instagram/Kelly Chen

Jimmy reposted Kelly's video with Marc, 49, earlier today, accompanied with the caption "My best coach".

Jimmy participated in his first race in 1997 and formed his first racing team in 2006.

His sons, Kimi, 13, and Jenson, seven, are also named after former F1 drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button. They have another son Kyson, who is Jenson's twin.

Jimmy suffered a car accident in July last year when his Tesla burst into flames with him and Jenson inside the car. He was then sent into the ICU.

He suffered severe fractures in his face, shoulder and arms, and titanium rods and screws had to be affixed to his arms to support his recuperation.

In a post in December, he left a comment in his own post about working out, saying: "Titanium arms take time to train."

Jimmy's first onstage appearance since the accident was in February this year, when he graced a Chinese New Year event in Taichung.

