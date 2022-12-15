‘Titanium arms take time to train’: Jimmy Lin shows X-ray of arm for 1st time since car crash

Gloria Gaynor may have sung I Will Survive in 1978, but Taiwanese actor-singer Jimmy Lin has since taken the disco tune to heart.

After a car crash in July when his Tesla burst into flames with Jimmy and his son inside, the 48-year-old spent a lengthy time in the hospital and was back at home recuperating a month later.

Yesterday (Dec 14), Jimmy posted photos of himself doing back row exercises at the gym, captioned: “Full rehabilitation.”

A fan commented: “You haven’t recovered? Jiayou!” as an encouragement, to which Jimmy responded with an X-ray of his arm and shoulder, showing several titanium screws required to heal the injury.

“Titanium arms take time to train,” the star commented with a muscle emoji.

Alongside words of encouragement, fans shared their own X-rays and recovery stories in the comments.

“Mine is the elbow, it really takes time to train,” a fan wrote, while another commented: “Brother, I have [metal] too, I’m rehabilitating now as well!”

Jimmy responded to many of his fans, writing: “How long have you been in recovery? Winter is coming, stay warm” and “Let’s work hard together, we have to persist through the pain.”

Back in October on his birthday, Jimmy shared the first photo since his car crash. He thanked his family for staying by his side and noted that it was his 30th year in showbiz.

“Finally, I have one birthday wish: Don’t worry about me any more, as I wish everyone happiness and health,” he wrote.

