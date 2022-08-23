Jimmy Lin reportedly on feeding tube after surgery, has difficulty eating

He might have been through a lot, but it seems like Jimmy Lin may not be out of the woods yet.

According to media reports today (August 23), the surgery that Jimmy received for his face has left him in worse condition than before.

The 47-year-old actor was involved in an accident after he collided his Tesla into a signpost on a partition between two roads in Taoyuan City on July 22 last month.

Jimmy was driving the vehicle while his 6-year-old son, Jenson, was in the passenger seat. They were pulled out of the Tesla to safety by passers-by. The vehicle burst into flames afterwards.

Although his son suffered relatively less severe injuries, Jimmy was reportedly sent into an intensive care unit (ICU) upon arrival and has since undergone multiple surgeries on his arm and face.

After the recent facial surgery that Jimmy underwent, however, it was said that he has difficulty consuming food and is also temporarily incapable of speech due to the bone remodelling done to his face.

Additionally, reports claimed that Jimmy is currently using a nasogastric feeding tube. It will take approximately three days after surgery before Jimmy will be able to use his mouth to consume liquid foods.

Prior to this, the last known update regarding Jimmy's situation was made on July 25 where a formal statement was released on his Instagram page.

Stating that Jimmy was conscious and capable of simple conversations, the statement also added that there would be no further updates on Jimmy's situation.

On July 24, Jimmy's wife Kelly Chen posted her last update about the singer and thanked the public for their concern and support.

"I am grateful for everyone's concern… as well as everyone's blessings, and most importantly, the kind-hearted people who rescued Jimmy and Jenson."

When asked by media about the claims of his deteriorating condition, his representative said: "Thank you for your concern. He is recuperating at the moment; we won't be responding."

In a recent Instagram Story last Tuesday, Jimmy's wife Kelly Chen shared an image of what seems to be her holding Jimmy's hand.

The 38-year-old also wrote: "We will see a ray of light eventually after braving the rainstorm."

