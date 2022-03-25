'I watched the scene where you slapped your husband': Jimmy Lin teases ex-girlfriend Ruby Lin in first appearance together after 16 years

TAIPEI - Once an item, Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin and singer Jimmy Lin remain very good friends.

On Wednesday (March 23), the former couple attended a press conference for a brand endorsement with television host Patty Hou.

It was their first appearance together since 2006, when Ruby Lin was the acting host of talk show Mr Con & Ms Hsi (2004 to 2016), while Jimmy Lin was the guest.

They began dating after meeting each other on the set of the movie School Days (1995), but broke up a few years later.

Now 46, she is now married to actor Wallace Huo, 42, while Jimmy Lin, 47, is married to former model-actress Kelly Chen, 38.

On Wednesday, the pair bantered on stage, talking about Ruby Lin's latest mystery drama Light The Night, the third season of which was released on Netflix on March 18. The drama is a hot topic of discussion in Taiwan.

ALSO READ: Pretty boy Jimmy Lin once dropped trou to prove he's a boy

The actress disclosed that her former beau, who is also a car racer, does not like to watch TV serials.

"I did watch the scene where you slapped your husband," Jimmy Lin quipped, referring to Huo who made a guest appearance in the show.

Apparently he and Huo are good friends who frequently text each other. They have also attended concerts together with wives in tow.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.