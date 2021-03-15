I don't want to be used for gossip: Qi Yuwu on why he won't act with wife Joanne Peh

Local celeb couple Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh have been married since 2014 and in that time, this has remained constant: he doesn't want to be in the same show as her.

Joanne, 36, recently told UWeekly magazine that Yuwu is very resistant about it after they tied the knot.

The two actors played a couple in the 2013 Channel 8 drama C.L.I.F. 2. After they came out with their relationship that year, they co-starred again in the sequel C.L.I.F. 3, which was also the last time they acted together.

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, 43-year-old Yuwu told reporters he already felt, back when they were dating, that it would be very awkward for them to act together. He doesn't want to open up their private lives to the public, he said.

Yuwu further explained: "Even though I've gotten used to it after so many years, I still have my concerns. I don't want the fact that we are both acting in the same show to become the selling point and to be used by others as fodder for entertainment gossip. It feels a bit weird."

Still, he admitted he has loosened up his stance, and he's open to it if the storyline and characters are right.

"I don't want the audience to feel that I've transferred my private life to the screen, nor do I want our characters to be simply at loggerheads or doing irrelevant stuff in the show. If we were to act together, both of us must feel it is a great opportunity, and the script and characters have to be exceptionally good."

