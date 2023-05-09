'I don't want to make money for you': Addy Lee launches online tirade against former Mdada CEO Pornsak

Addy Lee has come out guns blazing in a Facebook Live video on Monday (May 8) night, expressing his unhappiness towards e-commerce platform Mdada's former Chief Executive Officer, Pornsak.

While Addy did not refer to Pornsak by name at first, addressing him as "this person" and "my ex-CEO", he eventually made it clear he was speaking about Pornsak.

Responding to commenters in Mandarin during the livestream, Addy noted at the start: "Is it the man or woman? Of course I'm talking about the man. Michelle is a very good girl."

"I'm talking about Pornsak, Mdada's CEO two years ago," the 52-year-old celeb hairstylist replied to a comment.

In the tirade that went on for over two hours, Addy confirmed that he was no longer an employee of the company and was speaking in his personal capacity.

The main thrust of his rant appeared to allude to Pornsak's alleged claims that one of Addy's assistants had "misappropriated company funds" using Addy's credit card.

Addy also accused Pornsak of bullying and disrespecting the staff member and that his accusations of misappropriation are defamatory.

“If it’s misappropriation, why didn’t you call the police? You only gave a warning letter, why did you force the person to sign the warning letter?” Addy continued.

"I am waiting for your reply, and I'm ready for your lawyers. Mine are ready too," he added, stating that he's "not one to be trifled with".

"I'm speaking out on the facts, not the person," said Addy.

To the issue, Addy explained that he had allowed his assistant to use his credit card to make payment for "Buti" handbags that were ordered.

The bags are believed to be from luxury label Buti Pelletterie.

He also appeared to reveal why there had been delays to the shipment of goods.

"The contract with Buti stated that once orders are placed, the bags have to be paid for. The bags were late because they weren't paid for."

"Why must the goods be delayed? The problem is that we weren't allowed to pay for them," Addy stated.

Addy also alleged that Pornsak had refused to return his shares to Mdada despite announcing his departure in January this year.

In the Facebook Live, he also showed text messages sent to Pornsak on the issue which he said went unanswered, accusing the latter of stonewalling him.

"I've said at the start, we are good friends and we can part amicably, if you didn't want [to go on], we can buy the shares back from you. Why are you letting it drag on?"

"I quit because I don't want to make money for you anymore," said Addy at one point. He reiterated later on that he did not wish to "help make money for people who don't deserve it".

Encouraging people to "like and share" his live video, he stated: "I'm not telling a story here, I'm speaking the truth."

"Yes I have a bad temper, but I'm not uptight when it comes to money," said Addy.

During the livestream, Addy also shared that during shopping events, he often paid for the goods ordered from his own pocket and wasn't given cash from the company.

Mdada has been hit by bad press of late, with customers reportedly waiting months for their purchases, only to receive goods that were sub-par.

According to The Straits Times on Sunday, 44 complaints have been lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore against the e-commerce firm for issues pertaining to late or incomplete deliveries, delay in receiving funds and defective or incorrect products.

In his livestream, Addy claimed that his mental and physical health has suffered since Pornsak alleged that his departure was due to the "generation gap" and differences in "corporate governance" — statements which he'd made in an interview with AsiaOne.

Addy answered the audience's burning question, confirming that Mdada is not closing down.

He also claimed that Michelle is having a hard time dealing with the stress of handling everything on her own and is "crying every night".

To suggestions from commenters that the duo should close down the company and rebuild it under another name, Addy revealed that "Michelle can’t bear to do it", and shared that she intends to "have everything owed to customers cleared within a month."

AsiaOne has reached out to Pornsak for comment.

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

candicecai@asiaone.com