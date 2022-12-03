'I got bored, liked my veil': Britney Spears declares that she has married herself

Britney Spears posed in a wedding veil and declared she has married herself in a bizarre Instagram post.

The 40-year-old pop superstar — who wed her partner Sam Asghari in June — posed in a bridal-style white gown with a lace veil on her head in a series of pictures posted on social media on Thursday night (Dec 1) and in the caption the star joked she had tied the knot for a second time this year.

She wrote: "Yeah… I married myself. I got bored, liked my veil and said is this crazy??? Or is there something to it???"

However, she went on to clarify she is still married to Sam, adding: "Psss yes but I'm still married to hubby too!!!"

Britney's latest update came shortly after she sparked an online mystery by hitting out at an unnamed celebrity — calling them a "piece of s***" in a candid Instagram message.

The singer — who has become estranged from her family since a conservatorship that was governed by them was terminated in 2021 — took to Instagram on Nov 27 to 'finally' express her feelings.

Alongside an image of a mystery woman wearing dark glasses, she wrote on Instagram: "Sup birds!!! Come on b****, clap back at me for two minutes… My own party !!! Smartest one… Very good!!! You're such a classy famous person you piece of s***… I finally said it !!! Shade!!! I'm only human… what can I say F*** you !!! [sic]"

Britney did not name the person she was referring to in the post.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears tells her mum to 'go f*** yourself' amid Instagram rant