'I got stunned when I saw Chow Yun Fat waving': Netizens think Red Lion at NDP looks like Hong Kong star

The Red Lions can seem like superstars in our eyes — jumping out of planes and doing intricate aerial manoeuvres during the National Day Parade every year.

But one parachutist took it too literally, bearing a striking resemblance to Hong Kong film legend Chow Yun Fat as he waved to the Padang crowd after making his successful jump.

Local media SGAG even immortalised him in a meme, showing him alongside a photo of Fat Gor, as the 68-year-old actor is affectionately known, superimposed onto a tandem skydiver.

The Red Lion was identified as Dave Chong by commenters, with one writing: "He was my officer commanding (OC), his nickname is Skygod."

Chong is believed to be Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Chong Boon Heng, as the NDP announcer presented him during the broadcast on Wednesday (Aug 9).

Another wrote: "I remember getting told to knock it down by this guy sia."

"Ok lah, kena knock it down by Skygod is quite the privilege. Like meeting Ji Gong," a netizen replied, referring to a 12th century Chinese monk who purportedly possessed supernatural powers.

Some netizens agreed that he looked like Fat Gor.

"Wah, super handsome!" wrote actress and founder-CEO of talent management agency Fly Entertainment Irene Ang.

A netizen wrote: "I got stunned when I saw Chow Yun Fat waving."

"But he's Chow Yun Fit," joked another.

Others paid more attention to SGAG's caption, which read: "No wonder he hasn't done a movie in a while," implying that Far Gor has been busy skydiving with the Red Lions.

"He literally has a new movie, One More Chance," a netizen commented.

Another, who also mentioned the film, added: "Go check it out. Good movie."

Once More Chance is a 2023 comedy drama starring Fat Gor as Water Ng, a pathological gambler who agrees to care for his ex-girlfriend Lee Jik's (Anita Yuen) son to repay his debts. The boy, who has autism, is actually Water's biological son and taking care of him changes Water's life.

The movie also stars Alex Fong, Kenny Wong and Will Or.

