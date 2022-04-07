'I have no more regrets in life': Hong Huifang on snagging leading role in Singapore-South Korea film Ajoomma

What was seemingly an audition for the role of a "normal mother" turned out to be an audition for the role of a lifetime for Hong Huifang.

It was reported in February that the local veteran actress had been cast in the Singapore-South Korea film Ajoomma (produced by Anthony Chen) along with Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kang Hyung-suk.

Huifang told Lianhe Zaobao on April 6 that she had no idea how big the role was until after she got the script.

"When I got the script, I was dumbfounded and stunned because 80 per cent of the script was around [my character] and 80 per cent of the scenes were filmed in South Korea. I was really flattered at the moment," said the 61-year-old.

She added: "Being able to act in this film means I have no more regrets in life, really. I have been in this business for almost 40 years and it's not been in vain."

Huifang flew to South Korea at the end of December for the shoot and returned to Singapore after two months.

The actress found the filming experience in South Korea to be refreshing and full of surprises.

She shared: "The advantage of working there is that you don't have to think about other things... You just concentrate on working, resting and eating. I like this kind of atmosphere while filming — I'm not distracted."

Huifang even opted to stay among the locals with the director and crew instead of staying in a hotel. She was staying in the Hongdae neighbourhood of Seoul and would take the bus or explore the streets on foot when she wasn't filming.

Despite filming in South Korea, Huifang confessed that she initially wasn't a fan of K-dramas and only got into it after watching the hit series Crash Landing on You.

"Once I start binge-watching, I can forego sleep for four or five days. If I have to film at 7am the next day, I can watch until 6am, and then go straight to filming," she said.

