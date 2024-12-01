'I hope to sit back and enjoy the fruits of our labour': Anita Yuen says husband Julian Cheung manages all their finances

When it comes to managing finances in a household, it's different for every family.

For Hong Kong celebrity couple Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung, the latter does it all.

At a brand event which they recently attended, 53-year-old Anita reportedly revealed to members of the media: "[Julian's] the head of the family... It's best to let him help me rake in the big bucks. Every year I offer my prayers and hope to sit back and enjoy the fruits of our labour."

In a light-hearted tone, she added that while most of their assets are jointly held, she can still be "financially independent" whenever she chooses, reported Singtao.com.

Julian, also 53, said it's "troublesome" to handle their finances but he assumes the responsibility as Anita refuses to do it.

He added that their 18-year-old son, Morton, is unlikely to manage the household budget in the future as well, due to his more artistic inclinations.

But what the teenager is more concerned about of late, shared Julian, is wanting to spend more time with the both of them before he leaves for his studies abroad.

"He told us to spend more time with him because he's going to study overseas next year," shared Julian, stating that Morton wants the family to spend this Christmas skiing in Japan.

Anita said: "He was a chubby kid but he has grown up. Boys have their own ambitions, so we have to let him go out and see the world."

The couple expressed they would not object to their son dating, considering it a normal stage of life at his age.

Said Julian with a laugh: "But I can't teach him how to chase girls, because we have different approaches. I'm friendly and humorous, while he's aloof and cool."

