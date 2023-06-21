I Not Stupid 3: Jack Neo reveals cast comprising Collin Chee, Terence Cao, Patricia Mok, Glenn Yong

Things are gearing up for I Not Stupid 3.

Yesterday (June 20) evening, mm2 Entertainment and J Team uploaded to Instagram a clip of the lensing ceremony for the new movie, which was held on June 13.

Jack Neo, director and scriptwriter of the series, said: "It has been a long wait. Twenty-one years ago, we shot I Not Stupid. The first sequel was released 17 years ago. Now, we are shooting I Not Stupid 3.

"Those who watched and acted in the films back then are all grown up now. Some are married and have their own kids. So, they will be watching I Not Stupid 3 with their own kids and I think that's very meaningful."

The 63-year-old added that the education system in Singapore has gone through many changes in the last 10 to 20 years, and the movie will explore the consequences when certain things remain unchanged.

The social media post also revealed the cast, which includes veteran actor Collin Chee, Terence Cao, Patricia Mok, Xixi Lim, Glenn Yong, Lin Ruping and Jae Liew.

I Not Stupid (2002) and I Not Stupid Too (2006) are iconic local films exploring important themes in the Singapore education system, and starred Jack himself, Joshua Ang, Shawn Lee, Selena Tan, Richard Low and Xiang Yun.

Terence also posted on his Instagram page this morning, writing: "After 32 years (in acting), I finally have a chance to learn from Jack. Over the past few days of filming, I realised that the atmosphere on the set is really relaxed, because Jack is a very patient mentor!

"Seeing how polite and friendly he is, I get why he is so popular. I Not Stupid 3 has gathered a group of wise and outstanding actors, as well as talented child actors, it's so precious."

The release date for the movie has not been announced.

ALSO READ: 'Jack Neo told me to wait long long': Henry Thia in tears after thinking $300k donated during his performance was for him

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.