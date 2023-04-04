'Jack Neo told me to wait long long': Henry Thia in tears after thinking $300k donated during his performance was for him

Ask and you shall receive.

That was what happened to Henry Thia when he sang the popular getai song One Million by Huang Yi-Fei at a charity concert in Penang last Friday (March 31).

Presumably charmed by his performance, a Malaysian businessman known only as Mr Zhang donated 1 million ringgit (S$300,000) on the spot, leading to the 71-year-old actor becoming dumbfounded and shedding tears.

"Henry thought that the 1 million ringgit donation was because Mr Zhang liked him too much and donated him money for a relaxing retirement," director Jack Neo, who was a guest performer at the concert, told Shin Min Daily News.

"He was so stunned his eyes and mouth were open, and even bit his own tongue as he thought he was dreaming."

Henry concurred to reporters: "I thought it was for my retirement and I was shocked. Jack told me, 'Wait long long'. Haha, I've never raised so much money in my 71 years of life!"

Jokes aside, the concert raised an impressive 2.5 million ringgit for Guangyu Chinese Primary School in Batu Kawan, Penang.

Jack, 63, added that he believed the 1 million ringgit donation had broken fundraising records in both Singapore and Malaysia.

"I didn't expect Henry to be the true fund-raising king!"

For his own performance, Jack added that he had raised about 200,000 ringgit.

The concert also included performances by getai veteran Liu Lingling, who was also the programme director alongside Chen Bao, Chng Shyue Chung and Raju Kumara, but it wasn't just celebs who were singing for a good cause.

Chow Kon Yeow, the Chief Minister of Penang, sang a classic song and got an impressive 20,000 ringgit donation for his performance.

