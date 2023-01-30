'I really want to hit you and kill you': KinnPorsche star Build accused of abuse and cheating by ex-girlfriend and story creator, quits agency

Popular Thai boys' love (BL) actor Build Jakapan Puttha announced his immediate departure from his agency Be On Cloud in a Jan 28 press conference.

His resignation comes after accusations made by KinnPorsche co-creator Poi Patchayamon Theewasujaroen of physical abuse, financial abuse and cheating during their two-year romantic relationship.

"It has really impacted the company, my family, as well as fellow actors whom I also consider to be my family and close friends," Build, 28, said about the allegations.

He further explained that he deemed it time to protect himself.

He said: "Not all of the things you may have seen or heard are true. As a human being, I'm not perfect. Even though what has been presented about me would label me as a bad person, what I have endured has been almost unbearable.

"My life is now ruined — my career, reputation, social life, family; I have now lost everything."

Build, who shot to fame playing Pete in the 2022 Thai BL drama KinnPorsche The Series La Forte, had been on indefinite hiatus since accusations against him surfaced on Jan 22, including the cancellation of promotions with his on-screen partner Bible Wichapas Sumettiku, who plays Vegas.

He added that there are two sides to every story and that he would pursue legal action.

"I want everyone to be patient while we go through the legal process," he said. "I still believe that the truth will prevail in court, and that the justice system will bring me justice."

ประกาศ เรื่องการยกเลิกสัญญาของ คุณ จักรพันธ์ พุทธา (บิว)



Announcement regarding the termination of contracts of Mr. Jakapan Puttha (Build) pic.twitter.com/b9aZMOyzUh — Be On Cloud (@beoncloud_th) January 28, 2023

The video of the press conference, which was hosted on Be On Cloud's YouTube channel, has since been made private.

Poi refused to attend the press conference, tweeting a day earlier: "I don't have to tell the truth anymore, because I've said it all. If I have to sit and listen to his apology, then I don't accept it, whether in person or through the media."

She added further that everything must be in accordance with the "law of karma" and the legal system.

ปอยไม่จำเป็นต้องพูดความจริงๆใดๆอีกแล้ว เพราะปอยพูดไปหมดแล้ว และหากปอยต้องไปนั่งฟังคำขอโทษ ปอยไม่รับค่ะ! ไม่ว่าจะด้วยต่อหน้า ผ่านสื่อ หรืออะไรก็ตาม ทุกอย่างขอให้เป็นไปตามกฎแห่งกรรม และ กฎหมาย นะคะ หากมีคำพูดที่ไม่เป็นความจริงออกไป ทำให้สาธารณชนเข้าใจผิด ปอยจะเอาเรื่องให้ถึงที่สุด — zpoimy (@zpoimy_zpoimy) January 27, 2023

On Jan 22, Poi accused Build of physical and financial abuse against her and cheating on her in a series of tweets, revealing that they had dated for two years since 2019.

"Physical abuse occurred over the last two years on Ms Patchayamon Theewasujaroen by Mr Jakapan Puttha, with people aware of the abuse and trying to stop it," she wrote, attaching text conversations between them showing her bruised arms.

In one of the screenshots of the conversations, Build allegedly wrote: "Every time I hit you, I really want to hit you and kill you."

Poi wrote: "And do you love me? If it's both love and hate, then it's okay" to which Build allegedly replied that he wanted to kill her more.

In another series of texts, Poi told Build that her father saw her injuries and wanted to take her to the hospital.

"Why do you need to go to the hospital, it'll be healed eventually," Build allegedly wrote, to which Poi replied: "But you do it every day."

Further texts between them allegedly show Build asking Poi to pay for his rent and video games, and to give him money to lend to his relatives.

In her statement, Poi also claimed that Build had been in another relationship all along, despite telling Poi he had broken up with his former girlfriend. She also accused him of using the money and gifts she had given him, including a BMW car, on other women.

She subsequently tweeted: "Build has returned some of the items, a certain amount of money and the car to Poi" through mutual contacts, without directly meeting with her.

On Jan 29, she tweeted: "If you want to sue me, then sue me, I have the money! But don't bully the people around me."

Build has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts since the allegations came to light.

The accusations followed Poi and her KinnPorsche co-creator Yok Sitthichai Panya (known together as Daemi) disbanding and Poi accusing Build of plagiarism.

She alleged that 4 Minutes, a new BL series by Be On Cloud starring Build and Bible as leads, came from an idea she had revealed to Build.

4 Minutes writer Sammon dismissed the claims, tweeting that her plot was unique.

Bible, 25, has yet to comment on the allegations against his co-star and will make an appearance in a Feb 26 KinnPorsche world tour event in Bangkok.

