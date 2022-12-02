'I relied too much on my mum': Kenneth Ma admits staining girlfriend Roxanne Tong's shirt doing laundry

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma admitted to staining his actress girlfriend Roxanne Tong's shirt while doing laundry, attributing it to his lack of housekeeping skills .

"I don't need to work recently, so I've been taking care of house matters. I have relied too much on my mum in the past, so it's time for me to start learning," the 48-year-old said in an interview with Hong Kong news site on.cc.

He explained that he has been trying, and recently found his footing at washing the dishes and clothes, as well as taking out the trash.

However, he said that Roxanne is still better at cooking, although they barely ever cook.

"Taking care of the home is already exhausting enough, so most of the time we would just cook instant noodles, cook hotpot or order takeout."

Kenneth and Roxanne, 35, had just recently moved in together.

When asked if he has done anything embarrassing, he admitted to accidentally staining Roxanne's shirt when doing the laundry.

Nonetheless, the couple has not been in any conflict with each other so far and are spending time well together.

While many have been waiting eagerly to see the two get married, Kenneth admitted that it was still undecided and that he would have to discuss with Roxanne first.

"Don't worry though, I have good friends Jazz Lam and Stephen Wong to help me with it," he quipped.

Last month, photos of their home were leaked online after their moving company posted them on Facebook.

While Kenneth's fans were critical of the post, denouncing it as a privacy violation, the actor himself did not feel too bothered by it.

"I don't mind. Sometimes when I am on the streets or playing football, fans will ask for photos and upload them on social media. It's okay. People appreciate you, that’s why they ask you to take photos together," he said.

