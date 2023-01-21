'I should make people laugh': Why Yeo Yann Yann joined The King of Musang King despite being in Netflix and Disney+ shows

Though she might not have the same mainstream popularity as fellow Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann has accomplished much throughout her decades-long career in local showbiz.

The Singapore-based actress, who also has a Chinese nickname known as "Queen of Movies", has secured two Golden Horse (the Chinese equivalent of the Oscars) wins and is in yet-to-be-released Netflix and Disney+ productions.

But before we see her in Disney+'s American Born Chinese (alongside Golden Globe winners Michelle and Ke Huy Quan) and Netflix's Havoc (with Tom Hardy), Yann Yann is in the local Jack Neo Lunar New Year film The King of Musang King.

Both projects are worlds apart, no doubt about it. However, there were two reasons why she decided to join The King of Musang King.

Yann Yann, 45, told AsiaOne on Wednesday (Jan 18): "Firstly, durian. I think it is a fantastic idea [for a movie]. Singaporeans and Malaysians — we all have our durian memories. Every one of us, no matter what race you are. When Jack presented the script to me, I was like 'Oh my god. He's got a brilliant idea.'

"Secondly is, you know, we've been through a really difficult three years. I do enjoy making people laugh. I really enjoy that. After a difficult three years and it's Chinese New Year, finally, this is a time that we all can go out and celebrate and meet our families.

"So I think I should make people laugh... I think it's time for me to do that."

And make people laugh she did — specifically when it was mentioned during the press conference on the same day that she had eaten the durians (which were props) during filming.

Though Yann Yann explained that it made sense to eat it during the scene, she also felt that "no one can stop me if we're rolling".

"When I held the durian flesh and put it in my mouth, there was a gasp outside. Everyone, all the crew members, were warned not to touch the durians," she recalled.

Yann Yann added that Jack was "so naughty" as he also took the durian when she offered it to him during the scene, despite his initial shock. However, he didn't reveal during interviews that he had also eaten them.

In the film, Yann Yann plays durian farm owner Mei Lian who captures the eye of ambitious durian farmer Mao Shan (Jack). Mao Shan, in an attempt to expand his sales overseas, helps Mei Lian and falls for her in the process.

However, the return of Mei Lian's estranged husband Jin Shui (Mark Lee) complicates things. Jin Shui tries to influence Mei Lian's children against Mao Shan as Mao Shan fights to save both their businesses and win Mei Lian's heart.

Not a star

And whether she's playing a durian farm owner in a Jack Neo film or a mother in a Disney+ series makes no difference for this veteran actress — she puts in the same amount of effort no matter the project.

Despite hitting new heights in her career — even other local actors want a piece of that Hollywood pie — Yann Yann still doesn't see herself as a star even though that was the catalyst for her decision to go into showbiz.

In fact, it's not a status that she would give to herself, she said, adding that she is happy for now to experience "working with different crew members and different sets all over the world".

Being in international productions, including Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai, was a new challenge for her and Yann Yann is proud that she "walked the talk" on challenging herself.

She had to learn Hindi for Modern Love Mumbai and gamely admitted that she knew nothing about the language.

"I know Tamil more than Hindi," she said, adding that she had two language coaches and even rehearsed with her junior from her previous performing arts school.

When it came to filming overseas for four months for American Born Chinese, she had to contend with the weather, or "desert weather" as she described it.

The self-confessed "equator girl" took some time getting used to the dry weather in the US as Singapore is very humid.

Fortunately, she had Michelle and Singaporean actor Chin Han as her co-stars, both of whom have seen their fair share of Hollywood and gave her tips on navigating the industry — in addition to catching a baseball game and having dinners during their free time.

"Over in LA, you don't work on Saturday and Sunday. You don't film on Saturday and Sunday. We get to have a bit of life," Yann Yann shared, much to our amusement.

Does she want a Golden Globe?

Of course, with Michelle's triumphant win for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Golden Globe and being a strong contender for the Best Actress statue at the Oscars, it undoubtedly opened the doors and possibilities for Asian talents.

Could that mean that a shiny statue from Hollywood is something Yann Yann hopes for? After all, she has already earned two Golden Horse awards.

She replied without hesitation: "I would say when we are working, we never think about awards. When we're working, we're really focusing on the world itself and immersing ourselves into the world, into the character.

"I am sure Michelle did that, and all this is a bonus. And her bonus is the whole Asia's bonus! She put in all her spirit and her whole life of experience in that film. It's just incredible. If see her soon, I'll just give her a big huge hug."

The only time Yann Yann thinks about winning an award is when the film festivals roll around and she snags a nomination.

"Usually it is then that I start thinking like, 'What if it's me? What if?' If it's me, I'm very happy. And when I get my nomination, I'm already over the moon, you know?"

But though a Hollywood award might not be on her mind, a Hollywood blockbuster franchise is. Nope, it's not the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the other one also starring Zoe Saldana.

Joining the Avatar franchise

Yes, Yann Yann hopes to join the Avatar franchise — not the one about manipulating elements though Avatar 3 will focus on "fire Na'vi".

"There's so much motion capture and I just love that type of science-fiction thing," she explained.

Yann Yann also added that she would like to try "a different genre" than family drama or playing a mother in one.

"But again, playing different types of mothers is also my forte," she said with a laugh. "In every film, every mother is different but I would want to try different types of filmmaking. Maybe working in front of blue screen — that's something I've never tried."

She said: "Like when I see Kate Winslet in the behind-the-scenes, I was like, 'Oh my god, I would love to do that too.' Wow, that's so exciting. You combine science and filmmaking. This is something I am very interested in."

Well, it's not really a stretch, in our opinion. If you think about it, Avatar is a movie about family and Yann Yann has much experience in playing mother roles. Perhaps she could be a fierce warrior who is also a mother, much like Kate's character Ronal?

Yes, Avatar 4 might be partially filmed but hey, there's still Avatar 5.

James Cameron, guess the ball is in your court.

The King of Musang King, which also stars Glenn Yong, releases in cinemas today.

