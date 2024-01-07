'I so badly want to get married': John Mayer says he wants to settle down

John Mayer "absolutely" wants to get married.

The 46-year-old musician - who previously dated stars including Katy Perry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Aniston - insisted that despite his lothario reputation, he wants to settle down.

Speaking to Kelly Rizzo on her Comfort Food podcast, John said: "People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married.

"You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted. And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.' I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. 'If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.' You're a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You're a fully fledged grown-up."

Kelly joked: "Your kink is that you want someone to be like, 'John's got a guy.'"

John replied: "Reliance kink? Oh my God. Reliability kink? Yes."

John previously revealed having a wife and kids would "complete" his bucket list.

Speaking on Andy Cohen Live in 2021: "There's one thing left and that's wife and kids. That would be - that would complete all of it. And I thought about this as recently as last night. 'Cause my brothers are both married and have children.

"My dad was 50 when he had me. I think if I work backwards, it's 50. 48, 50 but I have, so I don't feel late to the party because I know only now is my tummy sore from all the frosting I've eaten off the cake of life. You just have to be done playing with your toy of me and my life and my thing.

"I've come to a point in my life where, with this stuff, I'm not fatigued completely, but my hands are on my knees a little bit and I'm going, 'OK, I definitely explored the life of what can be done for me by me.' So I don't feel late because I would never want to have a wife and kids while I was still investigating what's out there for me to be explored by me."