'I squatted in the toilet to wash the plates': Kate Pang recounts financial and health struggles from first pregnancy

While visiting her friend in a Taiwan confinement centre on Tuesday (Oct 4), former Mediacorp actress-host Kate Pang was in a reminiscent mood about her own pregnancies.

In an Instagram post, Kate shared the financial struggles she faced during her pregnancy with her son Aden and the health problems that followed his birth in 2014.

“Life was really tough,” the 33-year-old wrote. “I lived in a small room that didn't have a kitchen, and every day, I would cook my meals on the balcony with my big baby bump and squat in the toilet to wash my plates.”

Due to her pregnancy, her acting contract had to be halted and she recalled that she could only rely on her savings as she didn’t have an income at the time.

She said: “Even with the immense pressure, I was embarrassed to ask for help from others, even though I still had bills to pay. I gritted my teeth and didn't tell anyone.”

Aden’s birth was a joyous occasion shared with fans, with Taiwan-born Kate and her husband, Singaporean actor Andie Chen, posting his birth video online. Behind the scenes, however, the new mum stayed at her sister’s place in Taiwan and didn’t hire a confinement nanny to save costs, she mentioned in her post.

“I had hemorrhoids post-delivery, my baby didn't seem to be full every day,” she said about her postpartum health complications. “I gained extra weight, didn't sleep or eat well every day, and got severely depressed.”

She had previously shared that her postpartum depression had been so severe that she had intrusive thoughts of “throwing Aden against the wall” and had broken down. She felt miserable as she did not have enough breast milk to provide for her baby and her cracked nipples made showers a nightmare.

In comparison, Kate had a less stressful time with the birth of daughter Avery in 2020.

“She was born in Singapore and our financial situation was better,” she wrote. “I also hired a confinement nurse.”

Though Kate regrets missing out on the full confinement centre experience with both of her births, she finally got the opportunity to try it out while visiting her friend: Meals, tea and all.

