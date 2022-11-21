‘I think I’m pretty good at it!’ Yvonne Lim attends Golden Horse Awards as Hong Huifang’s personal assistant

Every Batman needs a Robin, and for the 59th Golden Horse Awards last Saturday (Nov 19), Best Leading Actress nominee Hong Huifang had Taiwan-based Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim by her side.

Though Huifang did not manage to win the award for her performance in the Singaporean-Korean movie Ajoomma, she shared highlights from the award show in an Instagram post today.

The 61-year-old wrote: “I was honoured and very blessed to have a very important assistant beside me.

“Yvonne was very busy and accompanied me all the way. I was very moved and blessed, love you,” she added with kissing emojis.

The photoset showed Yvonne, 46, touching up Huifang’s makeup as well as adjusting Ajoomma director He Shuming’s suit.

Yvonne, in turn, took to her Instagram to share her Golden Horse experience as well, thanking Ajoomma producer Anthony Chen, among others, for securing an all-access pass to the event for her.

“My little stint as personal assistant (PA) for Hong Huifang, I wanted to be there for her,” she shared.

“From touching up her makeup and holding her dress to making sure I was in her sight all the time, I lost count of the number of times my ‘okay’ [hand signal] was up.”

“I think I’m pretty good at it!” she added, asking her audience if anyone wants to sign up for a PA course with her.

She didn’t just serve as Huifang’s PA for the Golden Horse Awards, the two actresses got to hang out before the award ceremony too.

Yvonne posted a photo of dinner with Huifang and their friends on her Instagram, writing, “Always great when friends are here... seems like I am still back home.”

The group included Huifang’s husband, actor Zheng Geping; Yvonne’s husband, former B.A.D band member Alex Tien; and local director Ong Kuo Sin.

