'I want to keep a low profile': Former TV actor Lin Yisheng may return to showbiz but currently focusing on F&B business

Although he's helping to cook up a storm in the kitchen now, this former actor may return to showbiz at an opportune moment.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News at his new restaurant Yummiz at Goldhill Centre, former TV actor Lin Yisheng talked about keeping a low profile, his latest business venture and plans for the future.

When asked if he would return to acting, the 57-year-old said: "Maybe in the future. After all, I acted for about 14 to 15 years, of course I would want to go back to filming again to scratch that itch."

The last time Yisheng appeared on screens was in 2003, the same year that he acted in the Hollywood action-comedy film Bulletproof Monk, which starred Chow Yun-fat, Jaime King and Seann William Scott.

Since then, the 1998 Star Search finalist, who was in TV dramas such as Unbeatables (1993) and Legend of the Eight Immortals (1998), has been maintaining a low profile and busying himself with his business ventures.

Lin Yisheng with veteran actress Zoe Tay in Unbeatables.

PHOTO: Screengrab/MeWATCH

Since leaving Mediacorp, Yisheng has operated an events management company, a club in Sentosa, an employment agency, a health supplement brand and spa and now also a restaurant.

While most of his businesses have since closed down, Yisheng's health supplement brand Imperial Health and his newly launched restaurant are still up and running.

Staying away from the limelight could be intentional, as Yisheng shared: "I want to keep a low profile. I wear a mask to work and even the employees don't know I was an actor. Although there have been other artistes who complimented my products, I would never endorse them myself.

"Sometimes people will be suspicious of you. Some will think you don't have the suitable skills and cannot be considered a professional, so I want to work quietly and let my products speak for itself. I don't want to use my identity to attract people to buy."

Instead, he said he would rather only reveal himself after he's achieved success to show what he's accomplished without relying on star power.

Additionally, Yisheng hasn't been in touch with any local stars since stepping away from the industry. It was only until early last year that he bumped into some of them.

"I met (former actor) Huang Shinan at Beauty World, and also Zoe Tay, Chen Xiuhuan, Phyllis Quek, Angela Ang and Pan Lingling after they went hiking together from MacRitchie to Bukit Timah. There are still so many others that I've not seen for over two decades."

Lin Yisheng and his family and staff together with local celebrities Elvin Ng, Angela Ang, Romeo Tan and Zoe Tay. PHOTO: Lin Yisheng

ALSO READ: Birthday reunion: Former Hong Kong actress Anna Ueyama celebrates with retired icons Rosamund Kwan and Chingmy Yau

khooyihang@asiaone.com