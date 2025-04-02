'I want to make the people in my country proud': Local singer WhyLucas reaches Chuang Asia season 2 finals

Singaporean singer-songwriter WhyLucas has made it to the finals of pop competition Chuang Asia season two.

Filmed in Bangkok, the Asian survival show started with 60 male contestants from China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, the US and Canada competing to land a spot in the final seven-member group.

A total of 21 trainees made it to the finals.

In the ninth episode, 22-year-old WhyLucas, the only Singaporean contestant on the show, said he was proud of himself for getting this far.

"I want to make the people in my country proud because honestly, Singapore doesn't have much of an idol culture, so I want to be the first from my country who can come this far," he added.

He recalled the challenges he faced as a soloist having to adjust to a group setting.

"I couldn't do everything like a solo artist… Teamwork matters. Vocal, dancing, all of it matters. So I changed my working style to fit the team better," he shared.

"But I felt I lost a bit of WhyLucas. But my point is, after all this, I feel like everything happens for a reason. Life is about balance."

He added he had to go through these experiences to realise he wants to "only be the WhyLucas" that his fans have known from the beginning and the one he knows.

WhyLucas, whose stage name is derived from the initials of his Chinese name Wang Hong Yi and his English name, is currently a sophomore at the National University of Singapore Business School.

Prior to the premiere of the show, he said joining the competition was the "bravest thing" he's done.

"Initially I wasn't planning to come on the show because I was just a musician. This is definitely out of my comfort zone."

The finale will air on Sunday (April 6).

Chuang Asia season 2 is available on WeTV and YouTube.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLAzPQzeJEw[/embed]

[[nid:716263]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.