'I was blown away': Olly Murs breaks down in tears at wedding

Olly Murs broke down in tears at his wedding to Amelia Tank.

The 39-year-old popstar couldn't contain his emotion as he watched his bride walk down the aisle and Olly admitted seeing Amelia in her Pallas Couture gown caused him to become teary.

He told Hello! magazine: "I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical — the perfect celebration of our love. Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I'll never ever forget. She looked out of this world.

"I was on the brink of crying at any moment. When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in — oh my God! My mum said she hasn't seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

Amelia, 31, worked with Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture for months on her gown, which featured detachable sleeves, a sweeping train and a veil embroidered with their names and wedding date.

However, she admitted keeping the dress a secret from Olly was tough.

She said: "I remember thinking: 'How am I going to make this work — they are on the other side of the world?' I would pretend to Olly I had early work calls so I could do fittings over FaceTime."

Olly and Amelia celebrated their nuptials with a three-day extravaganza on Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

Following a barbeque on the first night, they tied the knot the next day and ended the celebrations with a festival-themed party on their final day.

Performers included Olly himself, R&B star Craig David, singer Katie Holmes-Smith and Heart DJ Pandora Christie.

