'I was certain I was from another planet': Nicolas Cage thought he was an alien as a child

Nicolas Cage used to think he was an alien as a child.

The 58-year-old actor revealed that his father had described him as an "alien" during his early childhood and was left "shocked" when a visit to the doctor's office revealed that he in fact had a "normal skeleton" complete with human organs.

He said: "My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien.

"I was shocked the day I went to the doctor's office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet."

The Oscar-winning star went on to explain that he always struggled to "connect" with others and was eventually inspired by late eccentric pop star David Bowie to take up a career in show business.

He told Ramp Style magazine: "I had difficulties connecting with other people. When I saw David Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth, I realised I needed to do something. So I became an actor.'"

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star — who is married to fifth wife Riko Shibata and has daughter August Francesca, three months, with her but also has sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 17, from previous relationships — has made headlines over previous bizarre claims in the past, once alleging that he had been stalked by a mime whilst shooting Bringing Out the Dead in 1999.

He said: "I guess it would fall into the stalker category more or less. I was being stalked by a mime — silent, but maybe deadly.

"Somehow, this mime would appear on the set of Bringing Out the Dead and start doing strange things… I have no idea how it got past security.

"Finally, the producers took some action, and I haven't seen the mime since. But it was definitely unsettling."

