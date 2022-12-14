James Gunn calls Superman 'a huge priority', denies feud with Henry Cavill

The 10-year master plan for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Films is still being worked on, but one thing’s for sure: Superman will return to the silver screen and get his time to shine again. The news comes after fans have displayed concerns that their favourite characters won’t make the cut, especially in light of reports that Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled.

Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

On Twitter, the new co-chair responded to a fan if the Last Son of Krypton will be included as part of the new DC Universe (DCU). “Yes of course,” replied Gunn. “Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

It’s unclear which form the superhero will take, since development on Man of Steel 2 is currently in limbo. The sudden decision has prompted speculation that there may be some bad blood between Henry Cavill, who was earlier confirmed to reprise his Superman role for future DC films, and Gunn himself.

To that, Gunn dismissed talk of his supposed feud with the actor. “Sure: false,” he wrote in response to a separate Twitter thread, which stated that he doesn’t like Cavill.

“So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I had just 40 people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man,” he added, after the individual who made the tweet claimed that he heard the news from multiple people.

Gunn and Safran are due to reveal their long-term plan for the DCU any day now, but in the meantime, the former is requesting for patience and understanding from fans.

“As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve and we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask and answer,” said Gunn in an earlier Twitter thread, acknowledging that these changes “aren’t going to make every single person happy”.

Part of that includes building a cohesive universe that connects across film, TV, animation, and games, and if it hasn’t been noticed, the renaming of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) banner to DCU. A Mister Terrific project is likely to be in the works as well, with the second season of Peacemaker 2 set to release as originally planned.