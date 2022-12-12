James Gunn talks DC films rumours, says 'we know we are not going to make every single person happy'

It’s only been a month since James Gunn took over the reins at DC Studios and it’s been, in short, a wild ride.

It was earlier reported that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 will not be moving forward and rumour has it that stars Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa could be done as Superman and Aquaman respectively, with Momoa potentially playing a different DC character down the road.

Amongst all the chaos, Gunn has taken to Twitter to address these rumours starting with: “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, and some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.”

“Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn continued.

“But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far and to help rectify what has not. We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the story and in the service of the DC characters we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

What “service of the story” and “service of the DC characters” will look like is still unclear. Gunn has always been known for his comedic and eccentric take on superhero stories and their characters as seen from his recent The Suicide Squad movie and Peacemaker HBO Max series.

His vision and taste are noticeably different from other renowned DC directors like Jenkins and the worshipped Zack Snyder, and his sense of humour and nature is undoubtedly different from past DC CEO Walter Hamada.

“As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve and we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask and answer,” wrote Gunn.

Running DC is just one of Gunn’s many duties. Gunn still has to release Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 due in May 2023. Perhaps, some patience and understanding can be afforded.

Amongst all the changes though, DC fans still have four films to look forward to in the coming year. They are Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

