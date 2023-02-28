'I was the corny kid, right?' Michael B. Jordan meets reporter who used to tease him in high school

Michael B. Jordan has teased a former classmate he says branded him "corny" over his acting dreams.

The 36-year-old Black Panther actor — estimated to be worth US$25 million (S$33 million) — was walking the red carpet for a showing of his new film Creed III when he chatted with the host of The Morning Hustle Show, Lore'l.

Lore'l admitted in a 2021 episode of the Undressing Room she and others used to tease Michael over his name and passion for acting when they were classmates in Newark, New Jersey.

Michael told her in footage captured for TikTok that has now gone viral: "I was the corny kid, right?"

Lore'l replied: "I did not say that! I was misquoted for sure!"

But Michael joked: "I heard it."

Mockingly comparing Michael to his basketball icon namesake, the host had said: "To be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let's start there, and he was no Michael Jordan.

"And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that's the hood.

"We would make fun of him like, 'What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?' And now look at him!"

Even though she denied referring to Michael as "corny," Lore'l finished her chat with him at the showing of Creed 3, which is out March 3, by saying: "Well, you're not corny anymore."

Despite being bullied over his dreams at school, Michael shot to fame playing Wallace in HBO series The Wire when he was 15 and went on to land roles in TV shows All in the Family and Friday Night Lights before his breakthrough role in 2013's Fruitvale Station.

ALSO READ: Michael B Jordan confirms Creed IV plans