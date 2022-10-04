'I was going through some things': Ku Hye-sun explains fuller figure in rare showbiz appearance

South Korean actress-director Ku Hye-sun made a rare showbiz appearance recently looking a little fuller than before.

The 37-year-old showed up as a judge at the Chunsa Film Art Awards 2022 on Sept 30 in a black houndstooth two-piece dress.

After the event, she took to Instagram to address the reason behind her weight gain: "I gained a little weight because I was going through some things. I'll definitely recover and go to the 2022 Busan International Film Festival."

Netizens speculated that Hye-sun — perhaps best known for her role in the 2009 drama series Boys Over Flowers opposite Lee Min-ho — could have been struggling with the death of her dog Gamja, which she had announced on a separate post on Sept 14.

While she appeared conscious of her figure, the physical change didn't matter to many of her fans, who left supportive messages.

One fan commented: "Maybe in Korean culture, women in order to be pretty must be all bones. That is unhealthy and puts a lot of pressure on celebrities. She looks amazing and I love that miniskirt, finally showing those killer legs!"

"You are beautiful just the way you are. There will always be critics. Just love yourself and be confident, you have nothing to apologise for," said another.

In 2019, Hye-sun publicly announced that she was filing for divorce from her then-husband, fellow actor Ahn Jae-hyun, on Instagram, a saga which became one of the biggest Korean entertainment scandals that year, attracting sizable media attention.

She had since admitted that she was immature in how she handled the situation, and has been working on accepting the divorce.

Earlier this year, she announced that she will be presenting her artwork at the Global Art Fair on Nov 3 to 6.

She has also been directing a couple of short films, including one titled Dark Yellow, and will be attending the Busan International Film Festival on Oct 5 and 6.

