'I was so touched I had goosebumps': Fans get nostalgic as 5566 release new music video for hit classic Wo Nan Guo

Twenty-one years after its release, Mandopop KTV fave Wo Nan Guo (I'm Sad) has received a revival.

Taiwanese boy band 5566 are ambassadors of the mobile game Elf M: Endless Adventures with their classic hit song Wo Nan Guo chosen as the theme song.

Members Tony Sun, Zax Wang and Jason Hsu recently reunited on screen to film a new music video for the song and a snippet was uploaded to YouTube and also Tony's Instagram account yesterday (March 28).

Understandably, fans who grew up with the 2002 love song are hit with a strong wave of nostalgia.



A screengrab of the comments on Tony Sun's Instagram post of the new music video for Wo Nan Guo (I'm Sad).

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Tony Sun

One user commented in Tony's post: "Once I heard Zax's voice, I was so touched that I had goosebumps."

Other users gave similar comments such as: "I have listened to the song since I was young", "I'm still listening to it in 2023", and "5566 was iconic".

Wo Nan Guo was the theme song for the Taiwanese drama MVP Valentine released in 2002, which starred Joe Chen, Angela Chang, Sam Wang, Tony, Zax and Jason. As the drama was hugely popular, the song also became a hit in Asia.

In the new music video, three of them belted out lyrics of lost love and heartbreak. The video interweaves scenes from their high school days and their fond memories of a female schoolmate. Years later, they meet the same girl, who is working as a waitress at a restaurant where they are dining.

5566 was active from 2002 to 2006, and disbanded in 2008. It originally consisted of Tony, 45, Zax, 42, Jason, 37, Sam, 46, and Rio Peng, 45. They were multi-talented and released music albums, acted in drama series and hosted variety shows.

Rio left 5566 temporarily in 2003 after suffering an injury, returning to the group in 2004 before forming his own entertainment group, Wingman Entertainment.

They occasionally reunited, such as in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021. Though he was part of the original quartet who sang Wo Nan Guo, Sam is missing from the new music video as he is no longer part of 5566.

