'I was trapped': Ben Affleck would 'probably still be drinking' if he stayed married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck would "probably still be drinking" if he was still married to Jennifer Garner.

The 49-year-old actor - who has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, from his marriage to Jennifer - admitted that had the pair not divorced in 2018, he would still feel "trapped".

He said: "We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking… because I was trapped. I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

The Argo star - who reunited with former flame Jennifer Lopez, 52, in 2021 - went on to explain that he and Garner "tried" to make things work, but called it a day for the children before noting that tabloid speculation about their split was "bulls***".

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck pushes away fan who got too close to Jennifer Lopez

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, he added: "Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.

"Everything you read [in the news about the divorce] was bulls***. The truth was we took our time, we made our decision … We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens. She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer.

"We did it amicably. We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes, but fundamentally it was always underpinned with a respect. I knew she was a good mom. I always hoped she knew I was a good dad. I knew I was."