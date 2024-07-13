'I was very scared at first': Mark Lee's wife has cornea surgery after being hit in eye by ball

A ball had hit her right eye two months ago, but Catherine Ng, wife of actor-comedian Mark Lee, didn't think too much of it then.

It turned out that her cornea was injured after she felt discomfort in her eye during a family holiday.

On Wednesday night (July 10), Catherine shared on Instagram that she had gone for cornea surgery at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

In the photo she uploaded, the 51-year-old, clad in a blue hospital gown, is seated between two friends. She has a plaster above her right eye.

In her post, she wrote: "I was very scared at first, but your sudden appearance surprised and moved me. I feel much more relaxed now. Thank you! I am grateful to have you!"

Mark, 55, told Lianhe Zaobao that Catherine had injured her eye two months ago when a child kicked a ball in her direction and it struck her in the eye.

At the time, they did not take the incident too seriously.

However, during their recent trip to the Maldives with their three children, Catherine started to feel some discomfort in her right eye.

When she returned to Singapore, she saw a doctor and was told that there was a problem with her cornea.

Mark said: "If she didn't go for surgery and the condition worsened, it would have seriously affected her eyesight."

