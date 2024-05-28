'Men should earn money for wives to spend': Mark Lee celebrates 25th wedding anniversary, dishes marriage advice

It's been 25 years of marriage for Mark Lee and wife Catherine Ng, and the actor-comedian has some wise words to dispense.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, which falls on May 27, with the former throwing a karaoke party for about 30 guests including a handful of celebs such as Xiang Yun, Yang Guang Ke Le and Nick Teo.

Catherine also tagged Mark in a sweet video showing the couple holding hands.

"It's been 25 years... let's continue walking together hand in hand," the caption read.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Mark, 55, reflected on his marriage, sharing lessons gleaned from his journey.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7YQewuyfdu/[/embed]

The funnyman couldn't help but throw in a few wisecracks as well.

"Of course men should earn money for their wives to spend, this will solve all problems and prevent disasters!" Mark joked. Or not.

He explained: "Being able to do that is a measure of his capability, to give the family a sense of security and allow the wife to manage the household with ease."

He added that this would also allow both sets of in-laws to feel at peace and is "a form of filial piety".

Too tired to have affairs

He maintained that honesty is the best policy when it comes to ensuring a faithful marriage.

"Although I can be very naughty, whenever I tease women, it's always with my wife present. She knows too that when I'm nice to them, it's not with ill intentions," Mark told Zaobao.

While he'd previously spoken on his stance when it comes to extramarital affairs, he reiterated that he wants no part of it.

"I'm tired enough and don't want any such trouble," he stated.

"One will need to lie in order to cheat. But men are very forgetful and it's easy for their lies to get busted!"

[[nid:685790]]

Asked if he had made any vows to his wife, he declared it's one thing he'd never do.

"Never make any promises! Because if one day you can't fulfil it, the other party will be disappointed," he said.

Explaining that he prefers to express himself through action and not words, he likened speaking to being "a question mark", whereas "the answer lies in the doing".

Mark doesn't deny, however, that that they still have their squabbles from time to time.

But he noted that such situations present an opportunity for couples to discover more about each other as well as themselves.

"We may realise that we're not always right. Marriages go through different stages with new challenges, it's a continuous learning journey," he said.

Asked to rate himself as a husband and father, Mark replied that while he thinks he "brings them happiness", one area where he has fallen short would be that he hasn't completely kicked his smoking habit.

"I can't do it yet, just let me be a little bit imperfect," he pleaded to his wife in jest.

[[nid:685010]]

candicecai@asiaone.com