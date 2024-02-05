'I will try to be the best mum I can be': New mum Rebecca Lim shares first photo of family of 3

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actress Rebecca Lim has received her most challenging role yet – motherhood.

In an Instagram post on Feb 3, the new mother shared a sweet family photo of her cuddling her newborn son with husband Matthew Webster looking on adoringly.

“Stepping into my most challenging role to date hasn’t been easy, but I will try to be the best mum I can be,” Lim wrote.

The couple welcomed their son, whose name they have yet to reveal, via natural birth on Jan 30 after 14 hours in labour.

The 37-year-old actress said in her post that they are thankful their baby, who weighed 3.8kg at birth, is “healthy and well”.

She added: “Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. We are ever so grateful for all the love received.”

Lim also thanked Dr Suresh Nair and the “wonderful nurses and cheerleaders at Mount Elizabeth Novena for being so reassuring every step of the way”.

Many of Lim’s celebrity colleagues, such as actresses Zoe Tay, Lina Ng, Jesseca Liu, Huang Biren and Chen Xiuhuan, sent their congratulations via her post.

“Congratulations. The little one is adorable. Welcome to Planet Earth,” wrote Lim’s Confinement (2023) co-star Cynthia Koh.

Actress Yvonne Lim wrote: “Congrats dear, and welcome to the mummies’ community. Have a good rest.”

Rebecca Lim, who recently won Best Leading Female Performance at the Asian Television Awards for her role in the Channel 5 thriller Third Rail (2022), will spend her confinement period at home during Chinese New Year.

She is also taking time off work to rest and adjust to her role as a mother.

