'I wish my dad also had this body': Vincent Ng shows off hot bod

Last we heard of him, he was expressing his support for his son Zayden despite the the boy's disinterest in martial arts.

Yesterday (June 13) former actor and wushu champion Vincent Ng took to Instagram to show off his version of a dad bod.

Posting a picture of himself and Zayden at a pool, Vincent's chiselled eight-pack abs has netizens swooning.

"It's time for you to get some workout," wrote the 47-year-old in the caption.

His comments were filled with fire and heart-eyed emojis from celebrities and netizens alike — Nick Teo, Apple Hong and Candyce Toh to name a few.

"Wow! I wish my dad also had this body," remarked Ben Yeo.

Some netizens commented on his "washboard" eight-pack abs, and one cracked a joke: "If my washing machine breaks down again, I'll come to you."

Vincent is a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medallist who also won the 1995 World Wushu Championships (USA).

He acted in Mediacorp shows from 1997 to 2007, and established his martial arts school Wufang Singapore in 2004.

He left acting to focus on his school and returned briefly last year for the film Deleted, which was produced by local veteran actor-hunkle Zhang Geping.

