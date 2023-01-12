'I wouldn't be able to see now if it was any higher': Shirley Yeung sustains eye injury on set

Shooting action sequences can get dangerous sometimes, as we recently discovered with Taiwanese actor Kai Ko who had to get 20 to 30 stitches on his face when a drone crashed and exploded in front of him.

Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung recently took to Instagram to show a recent injury she had sustained on set as well, one which had the potential to be severe.

The 44-year-old prefaced the reveal with: "Get ready for what I'm going to tell you" before showing her left lower eyelid, which was swollen and bruised. "This is not makeup, I got injured."

She continued: "Luckily the injury occurred here, I wouldn't be able to see now if it was any higher."

"When will I recover? It's so serious," she lamented.

According to Hong Kong media Sky Post, Shirley was shooting the third online movie in The Drug Hunter drama series when the injury occurred.

The scene involved her being kidnapped and threatened by someone with a gun, and the other actor accidentally hit her in the corner of her eye with the prop weapon.

"It was really dangerous, if he had shifted by even one millimetre, something more serious might have happened," she revealed.

"At the time, I didn't dare to make a sound, since the director didn't call cut, so I wanted to do the scene well.

"After filming, it was so painful that I teared up. The skin was red and inflamed, and the pain radiated from the front to the back of the eye."

Shirley added that the staff applied ice to the injury afterwards and she continued filming for the next four hours. She didn't see a doctor for it because there were no superficial cuts, and only applied ointment to reduce the swelling so she could continue filming the next day.

However, she said: "I could see the bruising when I reached home and even makeup couldn't cover it completely.

"How could I continue filming in that state? I'll leave it to the production company to handle."

Additional reporting by Jolynn Chia

