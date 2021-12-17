Ian Fang is 'seeing somebody', will announce when it's his turn to tie the knot

It seems like love is in the air these days.

Just after local actor Desmond Tan shared his wedding announcement, actor Ian Fang has also come forward with a relationship update.

Speaking to 8days after the press conference for Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting on Thursday (Dec 16), the 32-year-old actor shared that he is currently "seeing somebody" who isn't a celebrity, but did not provide more details about his mystery bae.

His revelation comes a month after local actress Rebecca Lim announced her engagement. Ian was reportedly romantically linked with Rebecca but the duo have always maintained that they're good friends.

With regard to marriage, Ian described himself as someone who is "quite traditional", and said that he's always wanted to get married and have kids.

However, he clarified that he's not in a rush to do so, but will definitely announce the good news when the time comes.

Unfortunately, he did not address the reason for his emo Instagram post that was uploaded after Rebecca's engagement announcement, but chose to reiterate that he and Rebecca and "good friends" and "colleagues".

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

"This is [Rebecca's] own personal and private matter, and I just wish her well," said Ian.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate fellow colleagues James Seah and Desmond Tan on their marriage announcements, remarking that "it's very nice" and it meant that "everybody is growing up".

Ian's latest project, Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting, is about a radio DJ (played by Dennis Chew) who listens to stories from callers sharing their spooky encounters.

In the series, Ian plays a photographer, who unknowingly captures pictures of paranormal sightings.

