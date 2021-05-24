Ian Somerhalder thanks wife Nikki Reed for helping him out of eight-figure debt

The 42-year-old actor has been married to Nikki since 2015, and he's taken to Instagram to post a special message to his wife to mark her 33rd birthday.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I've never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into. Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me.

"I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks. However, due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry - I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole. It was awful. A true nightmare day in and day out. (sic)"

Ian - who has a three-year-old daughter called Bodhi with Nikki - credits his wife for helping him to get his life back on track.

In particular, he praised her for helping him to build his Brother's Bond drinks business.

Ian explained: "She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman. Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman.

"Needless to say it's been the most eye opening and truly humbling experience. Painful as hell but as a family SHE got us through. It's unreal. I owe her my health, my life and my sanity. (sic)"

Ian also described his wife as a "superwoman".

He wrote: "I honour this woman and appreciate her more than anyone I could ever imagine.

"Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person. The light you radiate into our household and this planet is beyond inspiring. You are a superwoman. You made it possible for me to live, build my dreams, and to start my life over. The world needs people like you.

"Love, Ian aka Baby Daddy [heart emoji] (sic)"