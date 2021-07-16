Idealistic or rash? Wang Weiliang will sell all 3 of his properties for this

Most of us have a dream — to own some properties, having a stable income and live comfortably.

But while that's the goal for the everyday man, actor and entrepreneur Wang Weiliang is willing to risk all that to ensure that his business succeeds.

Because, for him, happiness doesn't lie with material gains but rather, in seeing the next generation of talents being able to pursue their dreams of becoming a musician.

For the uninitiated, 33-year-old Weiliang is the boss of a record label, music production company and artiste management agency.

However, on the latest episode of the meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, the former getai singer — who rose to fame in Jack Neo's Ah Boys To Men movies — declined to accept the praise that host Quan Yi Fong showered him with.

He said that he's working towards his goals and though now he's operating a loss, he's willing to sell his properties to ensure he succeeds.

"I derive joy from helping passionate musicians to live out their dreams. It's a costly venture though," he said, "I'm selling some properties. I'm selling the properties I bought in recent years."

When asked if he considered the risks, Weiliang reiterated that he intends to sell all three properties that he owns and he won't be keeping any.

He explained: "I don't want to hold back at all. If I keep one property, I know I can fall back on it by selling it if my business fails. That's not my idea. I want to sell all my properties and invest all my money in this.

"I can only succeed."

Weiliang said that there are many people who dream of becoming musicians and singers but don't know how to take the first step.

And that's where he comes in and he hopes to help them do that and to "find hope in music".

"I don't care where the artistes are from or if they sign with me. I don't do contracts," he said.

When advised by Yi Fong to "exercise caution", he replied: "Being cautious may hold me back. That's not what I want. I may lose my properties at most, but I stand to gain five years of happiness."

