'If you lose your job, you need to let go of your ego': Ya Hui considered being a barista while deliberating departure from Mediacorp

Could you see a celebrity leaving the glitz and glamour of showbiz to work a regular job?

For local actress Ya Hui, that was something she actually considered while deliberating leaving Mediacorp.

The 36-year-old joined the broadcaster fresh out of junior college after becoming one of the runners-up at talent scouting competition Star Search in 2007.

Fifteen years later, she announced her departure from Mediacorp this February.

Appearing as a guest on radio DJ Kenneth Chung's podcast Kunversations, Ya Hui said she spent a long time deliberating her future, even going to a cafe to "ask about their monthly salary".

Kenneth, 37, interjected: "You considered being a barista?"

Ya Hui responded that she seriously thought about "being just a regular staff member".

"I even asked around about the current job market, because being a freelancer is too unstable," she explained. "Thankfully, I'm not someone who feels like I have to maintain a certain status. I'm okay with working in a cafe."

She added that, even if one was used to earning $10,000 a month, "if you lose your job, you need to let go of your ego".

"It's easy for people like that to fall into depression, if they're not willing to try something different and earn less," she said. "If you're able to let go, you'll be able to live a better life."

Not quitting acting

Despite leaving Mediacorp and considering other job options, Ya Hui added that it doesn't mean she's quitting acting.

"A lot of people think if you leave the company, it means you're leaving the industry. They don't realise that I'm simply leaving the talent management agency," she said. "When I was filming recently, people told me it was a pity I wasn't going to act anymore.

"I will continue to act, I just don't have a company to manage me anymore."

She still loves acting, she stressed, and though she may have fewer opportunities in the future without management, Ya Hui looks forward to new experiences without being "spoon-fed" by managers.

Though Ya Hui isn't sure if she's headed in the right direction, at least she has "control" of her decisions, she added.

"When I was in Mediacorp, everything was decided for me, and I had to get the company's approval before starting new jobs," she said.

Despite deeming her resignation as "risky" and "dangerous", Ya Hui appreciates her newfound freedom.

She joked: "Don't you see how radiant I look?"

