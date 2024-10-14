'I'll never fall asleep in class': Jackson Wang's shirtless photos used on lecture slides in China

School lectures are usually seen as the most boring part of a student's day. However, a teacher in China had a creative solution to capture the class' attention.

A netizen recently posted photos of their lecture slides that showed Hong Kong pop star Jackson Wang's shirtless pictures being used as teaching references.

The photos showcased the Got7 member's toned physique with each of his muscles labelled.

The post went viral with many people leaving comments and jokes. One said: "Using Jackson Wang's body as teaching material, I will never fall asleep in class."

Another netizen wrote: "Jackson, you should make a mould of your torso so that everyone can learn more directly and feel the difference in each body part."

Jackson, 30, was in Singapore over the weekend (Oct 12 and 13) to visit the Under The Castle horror house, which is based on his new comic book of the same name, at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Singapore.

He also went for a dive at the Open Ocean Habitat at S.E.A Aquarium and met some fans for an autograph session for his comic.

