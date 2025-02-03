'I'm busy falling in love with my son': Joanne Tseng and Calvin Chen welcome first child

It's a special Chinese New Year for ex-Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen and his actress wife Joanne Tseng.

The Taiwanese couple, who tied the knot in 2020 after dating for 10 years, have just welcomed their first child.

Joanne, 36, took to Instagram to share a photo of their baby's hand holding a huge red packet.

"My son is here to wish everyone a happy new year! My focus during the new year was on taking care of him, which was a bit hard but more than that, I felt very happy," she wrote.

"I received a lot of messages in the past few days. I'm sorry I haven't replied to almost all of them because I'm busy falling in love with my son, so please forgive me."

In the comments section, Calvin thanked everyone for their blessings.

"As new parents, we will take good care of our cute baby. I can't wait to bring him to the gym and play ball with me," said the 44-year-old.

It's unclear when Joanne gave birth.

Former Lollipop F member Prince Chiu sent his well wishes: "May he grow up safely and healthily."

In August last year, Joanne posted a bikini photo that led netizens to speculate she was pregnant due to the size of her belly.

She confirmed the news a few days later with a photo of herself and Calvin holding the ultrasound.

She said back then: "We are grateful, happy, and honoured to be parents. I usually love sharing [about my life], but I'm not sure what to say this time because I'm feeling things so deeply and have experienced so many things."

