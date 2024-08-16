'Grateful and honoured': Ex-Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen and actress wife Joanne Tseng expecting first child

Calvin Chen and his actress wife Joanne Tseng are expecting their first baby.

Joanne announced the good news on her Instagram yesterday (Aug 15) with a photo of Calvin and her holding a picture of their baby's ultrasound.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 after dating for 10 years.

The reveal comes a few days after Joanne shared a snap of herself in a bikini, which led netizens to speculate that she's pregnant due to the size of her belly.

"We are grateful, happy, and honoured to be parents. I usually love sharing [about my life], but I'm not sure what to say this time because I'm feeling things so deeply and have experienced so many things," wrote the 35-year-old.

"I also don't know which baby photo to choose. They are all cute, and almost all of them are in black and white, so honestly, they all look alike."

She added that she eventually chose one which showed her baby's "extremely cute" feet, and thanked everyone for their love and support.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-rUd93SJ3r/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

In the comments, Calvin shared that he was touched by everyone's well wishes.

"We will cherish the experience of learning to be parents, and we're looking forward to the arrival of our new family member," he wrote.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

