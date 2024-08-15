Sora Ma gives birth to baby boy: 'We're already wrapped around his tiny fingers'

Former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma announced her pregnancy earlier this year, and revealed in May that she would be having a baby boy.

Yesterday (Aug 14), she shared that she has given birth.

"Our hearts are fuller than we ever imagined. Last week, our little boy made his way into the world, bringing with him a love we've never known," said the 40-year-old in an Instagram post.

She added that being a new mother has turned her world "upside down" especially with challenges of breastfeeding but "wouldn't trade it for anything".

"We're already wrapped around his tiny fingers. We're so excited to start this new chapter as a family. We couldn't be more grateful," she said.

Sora shared that the infant, named Skye, currently weighs 3.9kg and is 51cm tall.

In the second half of her post, she wrote from Skye's point of view in Mandarin.

"Hello, status report: I arrived safely in this world last week, mother and child are both safe and sound!

"Everyone says that breast milk has many benefits. My mother decided to breastfeed me even though she wasn't mentally prepared for it. And last week, her world was turned upside down by my arrival and the first breastfeeds. Thankfully, the hardest week is over.

"I'm getting stronger and she's getting better.

"Hi everyone, I'm Skye! From now on, I'm her world!"

On her Instagram Story, Sora expressed her love for Skye: "The greatest blessing I could ever ask for. Thank you, my sweet baby, for choosing me as your mother."

She also posted a collage of photos showing the breast milk she has expressed, lamenting that "every drop is hard work".

Sora, who married her non-showbiz boyfriend in 2021, revealed that the journey to motherhood was a difficult one.

She shared for the first time in March that her baby was conceived through in-vitro fertilisation.

