'I'm coming back': Adele extends Las Vegas residency, intends to perform more later in the year

Adele is extending her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old singer completed the last of her 34 shows at Caesars Palace on Saturday (March 25) and Adele told fans at the gig that it wasn't enough and that she intended to return to the city later this year.

The Grammy-winning star told the crowd in Vegas: "Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that.

"I know it's not enough, so I am coming back."

Adele subsequently explained when she intends to return for more shows.

She shared: "I'll be back for a few weeks in June and I'm going to film it, and I'm going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see it can. And then I'll be back in summer, from the end of August until fall."

Adele was forced to delay the start of her residency in January 2022 due to Covid-19.

The singer subsequently took to social media to explain the decision to her fans.

Adele said on Instagram at the time: "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. Half my team has Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show."

The London-born star also confessed to feeling "embarrassed" about the situation.

She said: "I'm sorry, it's last minute. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again."

Meanwhile, an insider previously explained that Adele had made a conscious decision to make her shows at Caesars Palace more "intimate" than she initially planned.

The source said: "Adele has revised her plan for the show and has stripped it back. The production will be very classy, the show is centred on her energy and vocals."