'I'm not crazy like that': Go Kyung-pyo responds to rumours of him getting frisky with woman in photo booth

Shocking rumours about South Korean actor Go Kyung-pyo have been circulating the internet but they appear to be untrue.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, an anonymous user claimed on X that the 34-year-old was the rumoured man who took explicit photographs with a woman at an unmanned photo booth located in Seomyeon, Busan.

They also claimed that he paid a substantial amount to settle the issue with the owner of the photo booth.

Kyung-pyo denied the accusations with an Instagram Story yesterday (Jan 7): "Don't worry, I'm not crazy like that. Let's see what happens to those lunatics."

His agency CL& Company also announced they'll be taking legal action.

As translated by Soompi, they said: "Recently, false information regarding our artist Go Kyung-pyo is being recklessly circulated and reproduced online and on social media.

"This constitutes a serious criminal act that damages the artist's reputation and character. As such, we are continuously monitoring the situation and plan to take strong legal action against malicious slander, the dissemination of false information, and its reckless reproduction.

"Following this notice, we will respond to all illegal activities with strict legal measures without any settlements or leniency. Moving forward, we will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artist and for fans who support him."

Kyung-pyo took the opportunity to promote and tease his upcoming projects - a feature film, busking event and variety shows - in an Instagram post today.

"Since I'm getting a lot of attention for something completely irrelevant, I'd like to share some good news," he said.

He joked "an opportunity is an opportunity" and later mentioned the rumours he was embroiled in.

"My name was mentioned in embarrassing and dirty rumours and many crazy people spread them as if they were true. It's said that the internet culture is being ruined day by day… I'm worried about the many people who will suffer from this kind of damage in the future."

He noted there are people who use "common sense" and weren't swayed by the rumours: "I wish you all a happy new year and hope you are full of health and happiness."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEji_TZyNsL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

