'I'm so embarrassed and humiliated': DJ Soda sexually assaulted in Osaka music festival

Yesterday (Aug 13), Korean celebrity Hwang So-hee, better known as DJ Soda, went through an ordeal she had never experienced before in her "10 years as a DJ" at the Osaka Music Circus Festival in Japan.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram after her performance to announce the "very important issue".

"In order to communicate more closely with the fans, I always get closer to the fans at the end of the gig," wrote DJ Soda in the caption.

"At that moment, not one but several people suddenly touched my chest and I was helplessly sexually harassed by them."

Photos of fans coming up close and touching her breasts were attached in the post, and she added that she was "shocked" and scared to the point where her hands were "still shaking" when she wrote the post.

Despite the situation, she said she tried her best to finish the set calmly at that time as there were fans in the crowd who liked her and "cried a lot".

But even after going back to her hotel, she said she still felt "very scared".

"I've never ever experienced anything like this in my 10 years as a DJ," she said.

"I'm so embarrassed and humiliated that I can't believe this incident has happened. I think it's going to be hard to get close to the fans from the stage [in the future]."

