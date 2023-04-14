Model Ase Wang fears getting cast in Chinese dramas after joining Mediacorp full-time

The fear of speaking Mandarin seems to be a common one.

Just take it from Singaporean-Swedish model Ase Wang, who recently signed with Mediacorp's artiste management company The Celebrity Agency on Thursday (April 13).

When asked by 8world on Thursday if she wants to act in Chinese dramas, the 41-year-old, who speaks fluent English, Thai and Swedish, replied: "I'm very scared!"

"It's because I still need to improve my Chinese ability. But I won't say I will never act in a Chinese drama," she elaborated. "Because once I start filming, I want to do my best and with confidence."

She said that she will take on that challenge once she is ready.

Ase was previously in Channel 5 drama Tanglin (2015 to 2018), and in Thai films Sick Nurses (2007), The Rooms (2014) and the award-winning Shambhala (2012).

She also acted in Hong Kong film Drink-Drank-Drunk (2005), which was in Cantonese, and appeared in a number of music videos alongside stars such as Aaron Kwok, Leon Lai and Edison Chen.

Crowned five times as the Sexiest Asian by FHM from 2006 to 2013, Ase was also the resident judge of reality TV show Supermodel Me from 2012 to 2014.



This mother-of-two, whose family owns baking supply giant Phoon Huat, married American-Chinese Jon Lor back in 2020. The latter is the founder and CEO of Thailand's Wonderfruit Music Festival.

They have a two-year-old daughter named Kaya, and she said that she is still splitting her time between Singapore and Bangkok where she and her family are based.

Kaya's godparents are well-known Hong Kong actor Daniel Wu, 48, and his wife Lisa S., 44.

When probed about her reasons joining Mediacorp after having spent much of her career overseas, she commented: "I am Singaporean! Why can't I return to my hometown to work?"

In short, she felt that she should not forget her roots and her parents live here, so it is comfortable for her to work here.

On the artistes she wants to work with the most, Ase told 8world: "Can I be biased and say Sheila Sim? She is my friend."

"We have both worked in Hong Kong, we are both Singaporeans, we have travelled together and worked together, and then returned to Singapore."

She said she respects Sheila, 38, for putting in her all at work.

She also admires Zoe Tay and Fann Wong for having been in the acting industry for such a long time, saying that "they must have done something right."

